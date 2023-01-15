Peru announces state of emergency in Lima

ALBAWABA - The government in Peru declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima as deadly protests continue across the country.

The state of emergency was also announced in three other cities amid the violence that erupted against President Dina Boluarte.

Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over wave of protests https://t.co/ldogZqilZU pic.twitter.com/4ksk9y7Cc5 — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) January 15, 2023

A statement was shared in the official gazette saying that the measure will sustain for a month and allows the army to intervene to maintain order and suspends several constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, AFP reported.

Protests, which erupted following the ousting and arrest of President Pedro Castillo a week ago, have killed at least 42.