Peru announces state of emergency in Lima

Published January 15th, 2023 - 05:22 GMT
Demonstrators hold a blockade in the Pan-American highway at La Joya to demand the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Arequipa, Peru on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Diego Ramos / AFP)
At least 42 people were killed in the protests.

ALBAWABA - The government in Peru declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima as deadly protests continue across the country.

The state of emergency was also announced in three other cities amid the violence that erupted against President Dina Boluarte.

A statement was shared in the official gazette saying that the measure will sustain for a month and allows the army to intervene to maintain order and suspends several constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, AFP reported.

Protests, which erupted following the ousting and arrest of President Pedro Castillo a week ago, have killed at least 42.

