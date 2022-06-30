  1. Home
  In Pictures: Syria's War Kills 307,000 Civilians

In Pictures: Syria's War Kills 307,000 Civilians

Marwan Asmar

Published June 30th, 2022 - 07:56 GMT
Ariha in the northern Adlib province in Syria (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - When will the civil war in Syria end? Absolute madness. One feels there maybe a conspiracy from everyone - including those parties inside Syria and the world-over to keep the war going. 

Shocking figures, terrible images of destruction, human deaths and absolute misery. These no longer shock but are put out as confetti. one commentator puts it thus:

Jahshan was responding to a UN report on the Syrian civil war full of heartache and indeed horror. Nearly 307,000 civilians were killed between March 1, 2011, and March 31, 2021 in Syria according to Anadolu.

It adds this is the highest estimate of conflict-related civilian deaths in Syria, quoting the UN Human Rights Office in a published report on Tuesday.

The report has been all over the social media with different commentary including this one:

The pictures are glaring in their intensity for 10 years of killing is a long-time to muster but it goes on:

The analysis from the report gives a clearer sense of the severity and scale of the conflict and does not include deaths of combatants said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Devastating is the fact the report notes “the extent of civilian casualties in the last 10 years represents a staggering 1.5% of the total population” of Syria since the beginning of the conflict.

Horrors of war:

Of people:

How do you end the war?

The UN reports raises “serious concerns as to the failure of the parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law norms on the protection of civilians,” the Turkish news agency wrote.

This statistical work builds on previous efforts to assess direct conflict-related deaths. In 2013 and 2014, the UN Human Rights Office commissioned three statistical analyses of documented killings in Syria, but it was discontinued as the situation in the country grew more dangerous.

In 2019, the Human Rights Office resumed information gathering and analysis on casualties in Syria in its global reporting on the UN Sustainable Development Goals indicator on conflict-related deaths.

“Where civil society actors undertake casualty recording, efforts…can put the recorders themselves at risk. They also face multiple challenges in their documentation efforts, including the collapse of their usual networks of information,” said the report according to Anadolu.

