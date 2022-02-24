  1. Home
In Pictures: Ukrainians Flee, Take Shelter After Invasion

Payton Bruni

Published February 24th, 2022 - 06:48 GMT
People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Thousands of Ukrainians have sought shelter, packed their bags and begun to flee as Russian forces carry out attacks throughout the country. Explosions are being reported in cities and regions across Ukraine and remnants of missiles that struck Ukraine's capital city Kyiv are being found in civilian areas.

People react standing behind the cordoned off area around the remains of a shell in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

 

A family takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv on Thursday as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

 

People hug as a woman with a suitcase passes by outside a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

 

People take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

 

Girls hold their mobile phone as they take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

 

