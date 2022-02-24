In Pictures: Ukrainians Flee, Take Shelter After Invasion

People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
Thousands of Ukrainians have sought shelter, packed their bags and begun to flee as Russian forces carry out attacks throughout the country. Explosions are being reported in cities and regions across Ukraine and remnants of missiles that struck Ukraine's capital city Kyiv are being found in civilian areas.
На выезде из Киева многокилометровые пробки, люди уезжают из города, передает корреспондент The Insider. pic.twitter.com/hhRk4y4Kvj