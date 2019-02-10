PLO Reject Attending Warsaw Venue on Middle East

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas posing for photographs at the European Parliament in Brussels. (AFP/ File)

Palestinian officials confirmed that they had rejected an invitation to attend the Warsaw conference on the Middle East, which was called for by the United States, on Sunday.

Secretary General of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, affirmed that “regarding statements that we have been invited, we can say that only today there was some contact from the Polish side.”

Erekat added, “Our position remains clear: We are not going to attend this conference and reiterate that we have not mandated anyone to talk on behalf of Palestine.”

In addition, Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official, rejected the invitation as he argued that only the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) can represent the Palestinian people.

According to a senior US administration official, Jared Kushenr, a senior adviser would discuss plans to advance peace between the Palestinians and Israelis at the conference.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the US Trump administration to reverse its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and drastic cuts in aid to the Palestinians, stating these had “undermined efforts to reach a two-state solution to the conflict.”

Reuters reported that more than 40 countries will attend the Warsaw conference.

Earlier this week, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that the upcoming Warsaw conference "is an American conspiracy aimed at preventing participants in the conference from taking independent and free decisions on core issues based on their principled positions such as the Palestinian issue.”

