Lebanon: PM Hariri Rushes to Hold Cabinet Sessions After a Month Stoppage

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Prime Minister Saad Hariri was rushing to revive Cabinet sessions after a one-month paralysis, but more efforts were required on that front.

“As it is clear, Premier Hariri is in a rush to revive Cabinet sessions, and I think there are things that still require some efforts,” Berri told local daily Al Joumhouria in remarks published Tuesday.

Berri and Hariri met Monday and agreed to step up mediation efforts to end the monthlong deadlock blocking Cabinet sessions, which have been halted to avert tensions sparked by the deadly June 30 Aley clashes.





Berri, following his meeting with Hariri, told the daily that what was important is that Cabinet goes to work as “it is not right to delay [it] and keep the country and government deadlocked.”

A statement from Berri’s office said the speaker and the premier discussed Cabinet developments. Sources at Ain al-Tineh said the meeting “focused on the Cabinet issue, stressing that efforts to make a breakthrough [in the impasse] are still continuing,” according to a statement from Berri’s office.

