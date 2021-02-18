Preparing to Counteract! Netanyahu Worries The US May Return to The Iran Nuclear Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a special meeting with top security officials on Thursday to discuss the possible US return to the nuclear deal with Iran, according to media reports.

The meeting will be attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu held their first phone talk for about an hour. The two leaders discussed the importance of continued close consultation on security issues in the Middle East, including Iran, according to a statement by the White House.

An Israeli premier’s office statement highlighted that both have "discussed the future advancement of the peace accords, the Iranian threat and regional challenges, and agreed to continue their dialogue".

Netanyahu strongly opposed the US’ possible return to the deal with Iran and welcomed the move by former US President Donald Trump’s administration to exit the deal in 2018.

In 2015, the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany signed a long-term deal with Iran on its nuclear program known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in which Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities.

