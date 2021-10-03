  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Police Arrest Tunisian MP For Criticizing President Saied

Police Arrest Tunisian MP For Criticizing President Saied

Published October 3rd, 2021 - 11:51 GMT
Tunisian lawmaker arrested over criticism of president
Tunisians chant slogans supporting President Kais Saied during a rally at the Habib Bourguiba avenue in the capital Tunis, on October 3, 2021.(Photo by Fethi Belaid / AFP)
Highlights
TV presenter also detained in connection with criticism of Kais Saied’s exceptional measures

A Tunisian lawmaker and TV presenter were detained by Tunisian security forces on Sunday over their criticism of the country’s President Kais Saied.

Also ReadKais Saied Announces Tunisia's First Woman Prime MinisterKais Saied Announces Tunisia's First Woman Prime Minister

In a Facebook post, MP Abdellatif Aloui from Karama Party, which has 18 seats in Tunisia's 217-seat parliament, said security forces raided his home and took him into custody.

In another post, lawyer Samir Ben Omar said TV presenter Ameur Ayed was also detained.

According to the lawyer, the two were arrested upon orders from the military judiciary on charges of “conspiring” against the Tunisian state.

The arrests were in connection with a TV program aired on Friday during which Aloui criticized recent “exceptional measures” taken by the Tunisian president.

There was no comment from the Tunisian authorities on the arrests.


On July 25, Saied ousted the government, suspended the parliament, and assumed executive authority. While he insists that his "exceptional measures" are meant to "save" the country, critics accuse him of orchestrating a coup.

The majority of parties in Tunisia reject Saied’s “exceptional measures”, with some accusing him of orchestrating a coup against the constitution.

Also ReadKais Saied Announces Tunisia's First Woman Prime MinisterMeet Najla Bouden Romdhane, The First Tunisian Woman Premier in The Arab World

Other parties, however, think Saied’s decisions are correct in light of the political, economic and health crises the North African country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Tunisian lawmakerTunisiaTunisKais Saied

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...