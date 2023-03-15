  1. Home
Police fire tear gas into Imran Khan's home

Published March 15th, 2023 - 07:58 GMT
Pakistani police fired tear gas into Imran Khan’s home
(Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Highlights
Pakistani police fire tear gas into Imran Khan’s home as defiant former leader resists arrest

ALBAWABA Pakistan riot police have used water cannon and teargas to push back supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan who gathered outside his house to prevent officers from arresting him, for failing to appear in court on graft charges.

Also ReadPakistan retracts former PM Imran Khan broadcast banPakistan retracts former PM Imran Khan broadcast ban


Tear gas has been fired following a night of violent clashes between security personnel and the former prime minister’s supporters as attempts by authorities to arrest him stretched into a second day.


Pakistani police and supporters of Imran Khan fought pitched battles on Tuesday outside the former prime minister's home in the eastern city of Lahore, injuring several on both sides, ahead of his possible arrest, a government spokesman and witnesses said.


Early Wednesday, Khan emerged from his house to meet with his supporters, who had faced tear gas and police batons through the night to save him from arrest.

He said he was ready to travel to Islamabad on March 18 under his arrest warrant, but police did not accept the offer.


“What crime did I commit that my house has been attacked like this,” he tweeted.

Who is Imran Khan?

Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ,(born Oct. 5, 1952, Lahore, Pakistan) is a Pakistani politician and former cricket captain who served as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 until April 2022, and later entered politics as a critic of government corruption in Pakistan.

 

