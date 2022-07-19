Police Raid The Lebanese Central Bank Looking For Governor Salameh

ALBAWABA - Lebanon's security forces are looking for the Governor of the Lebanese Central Bank Raid Salameh.

The first raided his house but then the state security forces headed to the Central Bank headquarters in Beirut to enforce a subpoena issued by Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun according to Al Naha.ar.

Aoun arrived later to the Bank and entered it with a number of state security agents, as the patrol was not allowed to enter the bank by Beirut Public Prosecution Judge Raja Hamoush, the daily added.

The social media is also looking for the Central Bank Governor.

Aoun issued the subpoena against Salameh in February after he failed to show up for a third interrogation session in a lawsuit filed against him by the People Want to Reform the System group. She pledged that she "will continue to pursue Salameh until he is brought to justice," according to Annahar. The lawsuit accuses the governor of "illicit enrichment, money laundering and squandering public funds on personal benefits."