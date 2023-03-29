  1. Home
  Police respond to active shooter calls in Pittsburgh

Published March 29th, 2023 - 03:26 GMT
The reported active shooter calls are being investigated as hoaxes by law enforcement agencies located all over the Pittsburgh region.

ALBAWABA - In the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh, both Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic high schools currently have a significant police presence.

Carnegie Mellon University and the police at the University of Pittsburgh have both issued warnings urging people to stay away from the area.

Brian Cook, Central Catholic's Director of Communications, says that although they think this is a hoax, they are taking every necessary step to make sure.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown, an active shooter threat has also brought them to Laurel Highlands Senior High School. The threat is thought to be a "computer generated swatting call," according to state police. The same thing is being reported by state police in the vicinity of Rockview and Hollidaysburg across the state.

The police at the University of Pittsburgh have stated that they will reopen the school once they have determined that it is safe to do so at this time.

Allegheny County spokesperson Amie Downs released the following statement regarding the situation:

“County 9-1-1 has received three separate calls reporting that there is an active shooter in three separate schools. We are also aware that similar reports are coming in for schools outside of the county. In each instance, law enforcement is responding but believes that these are false reports. Thus far, there has been no active shooter found and no injuries at any school. Law enforcement will continue to thoroughly check out any reports.”

Oakland Catholic students will now hold a rally at St. Paul's Cathedral, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety, while Central Catholic remains under lockdown.

Written By Salam Bustanji

