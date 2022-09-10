Poll Shows Israel Will Continue to be Divided After The November Elections

ALBAWABA - Israel is already gearing up for its parliamentary elections. The political deadlock in the Knesset is expected to continue, essentially producing 'paralyzed' government but the campaign is today is already in full swing.

The media and social platforms have started their talking and coverage with many interested in the possible outcome. A new opinion poll released on Friday in Israel found the country could remain in political deadlock after upcoming elections with none of the major sides poised to gain enough votes to form a government according to Anadolu.

This will mean a continuing political headache for Israel whose Jewish voter has already been facing a soul searching exercise of where the country is going to and what next.

The poll published by the Israeli daily Maariv showed the bloc of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu securing 59 seats, while that of current Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his Defense Minister Benny Gantz appeared to receive 55 seats in the 120-member parliament.

This actually means the cut-throat political divide is likely to continue.

But that's even worse because it gives extremist minority parties the upper hand in both choosing a government and dictating policy, with its regards to Israeli domestic affairs or on such things as the ongoing stalemated peace process with the Palestinians which lies in the doldrums.

Itamar Ben-Gvir calls his Arab colleagues “terrorists.”



Wants to deport his political opponents, and in his youth, his views were so extreme the army banned him from military service.



Yet today, the Israeli populist lawmaker is surging ahead in the polls https://t.co/rBUFRaxLpg — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) September 5, 2022

The poll predicts that the Joint List, which comprises of three Arab parties that still reject joining any of the two main blocs, would get six seats while the Likud would secure 31 seats and Lapid Yesh Atid (There is a Future) would receive 25. The far-right Religious Zionist Party will have 13 seats, with Gantz's party -- the National Unity Party or State Camp -- will take 12 seats, according to the poll according the Turkish news agency report.

The poll found the remaining seats would be had by smaller parties: Eight for the right-wing Shas, seven for the right-wing United Torah Judaism, five each for the leftist Meretz and right-wing Yisrael Beytenu, and four each for the center-left Labor and Arab Ra'am party. In responding to the question of who would be more suitable for the post of prime Minister post, 43% of the respondents said Netanyahu, 33% said Lapid and 17% said Gantz Anadolu reported.

Israel has been in a political power division for a long time. The election which will be held on 1 November is Israel's fifth in less than four years which saws the troubled status of the country.