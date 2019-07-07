Poll: Trump Will be Vulnerable in The 2020 Elections

A new poll shows that US President Donald Trump is facing a range of reelection risks despite reaching the highest job approval rating of his tenure.

According to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, not many approved of Trump’s personal and professional measures, meaning he will be vulnerable in the upcoming presidential election in 2020.

While 53 percent disapproved of his overall job performance, only 44 percent approved, resulting in him being at majority disapproval continuously for his first two and a half years in office, which marks a record for any president in modern polling.





About Trump’s handling of the economy, 51 percent said they liked his performance, although more disapproved of the way he handled other issues, ranging from taxes to global warming.

In addition, 65 percent said Trump "has acted in a way that’s unpresidential" since he took office, whereas only 28 percent said his behavior was "fitting and proper" for a president.

On support for his impeachment, 37 percent favored the move, which is the same percentage as it was in April.

Another poll showed last month that Trump would likely lose in the 2020 election to several leading Democratic presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, the current front-runner in the Democratic primary race, held a 13 percentage-point lead over Trump, 53-40 percent, according to the national poll by Quinnipiac University.

The poll also showed that the majority of Americans continued to disapprove of Trump’s job as president, with 42 percent approving and 53 percent disapproving.

