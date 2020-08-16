Poll: Who is in Favour of Emirates-Israel Normalization?

The UAE’s peace deal with Israel has been met with mixed views in an Arab News Twitter Poll that revealed that little over one half said they believed the agreement was a negative development, while the other half saw it as positive or preferred to express no opinion.

The US-brokered deal, which was reached on Thursday, August 13, will see Israel suspend any further annexation of Palestinian territory.

It was reached after talks between Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A joint statement from the UAE, Israel and the US said: “This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region.”

But the deal has seen a mixed response, with many countries welcoming the news, but Turkey and Iran have both expressed their reservations – iran even threatening to attack the UAE.

An Arab News Twitter Poll of 2,652 people, saw nearly 31 percent welcome the announcement, saying they believed it was a positive development. A further 17.8 percent said they had no opinion on the issue at all. while 51.4 percent said they disagreed and thought it was negative.

