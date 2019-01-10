Pompeo in Cairo as Part of 9-Nation Mideast Tour

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) holds a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the ministry of foreign affairs in Cairo on January 10, 2019. (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Mike Pompeo Follow >

Egyptian leaders met on Thursday with visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he continued a nine-nation Mideast tour aimed at addressing concerns of American allies in the Middle East.

Amid confusion and concern over plans to withdraw US forces from Syria, Pompeo was meeting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss security and economic cooperation.

Shortly before Pompeo got to Cairo, the State Department released a fact sheet detailing close US cooperation with Egypt.

The statement lauded Egypt for its "vital role" in regional security and stability and praised Sisi for being "a steadfast partner in the anti-terror fight and a courageous voice” in denouncing the extremist ideology that fuels it.

Pompeo arrived in Cairo late Wednesday after stops in Jordan and Iraq where he sought to assure leaders that withdrawing from Syria doesn't mean the US is abandoning the fight against ISIS or easing pressure on Iran.

From Egypt, Pompeo will travel to several Gulf states.

This article has been adapted from its original source.