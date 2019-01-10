Pompeo in Cairo as Part of 9-Nation Mideast Tour
Egyptian leaders met on Thursday with visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he continued a nine-nation Mideast tour aimed at addressing concerns of American allies in the Middle East.
Amid confusion and concern over plans to withdraw US forces from Syria, Pompeo was meeting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss security and economic cooperation.
Shortly before Pompeo got to Cairo, the State Department released a fact sheet detailing close US cooperation with Egypt.
The statement lauded Egypt for its "vital role" in regional security and stability and praised Sisi for being "a steadfast partner in the anti-terror fight and a courageous voice” in denouncing the extremist ideology that fuels it.
Pompeo arrived in Cairo late Wednesday after stops in Jordan and Iraq where he sought to assure leaders that withdrawing from Syria doesn't mean the US is abandoning the fight against ISIS or easing pressure on Iran.
From Egypt, Pompeo will travel to several Gulf states.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
- China's Jinping continues MidEast charm offensive as Egypt seeks $15B package
- Israeli Army Reinforces Siege on West Bank Towns as US Mideast Envoy Arrives in Riyadh for Talks
- US Leads Fresh Drive to Bolster Mideast Truce, Tenet to Meet Mubarak
- Mubarak Says Egypt Won't Oppose Monitors, But Warns They May Not Succeed in Mideast
- Egypt, US urge Arafat, Qurei to cooperate