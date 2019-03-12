Pompeo to Discuss Hizbollah When He Goes to Beirut Next Week

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expected to visit Lebanon in the coming week. (AFP)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Lebanon will likely take place next week, contrary to reports that said his visit would be this week, a Lebanese political source said Tuesday.

It had been reported earlier this week that Pompeo would be in Beirut either March 14 or March 15 as part of a regional tour that would also take him to Israel and Kuwait.

The source speculated that Beirut would be the last stop on Pompeo's tour.

Although the source could not confirm the exact dates of the U.S. official’s visit, Al-Liwaa newspaper reported that it will take place March 22-23.

An official source previously told The Daily Star that Pompeo will meet separately with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

The source had said talks would focus on bilateral relations, U.S. military aid to the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah’s “growing role” in internal Lebanese politics, and that the marine border dispute between Lebanon and Israel would also be a topic of discussion.

This article has been adapted from its original source.