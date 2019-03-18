Pompeo's Visit to Kuwait Focuses on The Yemen, Syria Crisis

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AFP/ File Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Kuwait on Tuesday, according to the Gulf country's deputy foreign minister.

The visit "represents an appropriate and important opportunity to sign a number of agreements between the two friendly states in the fields of defense, security and customs cooperation," Khaled al-Jarallah said in statements on Monday.

He said Pompeo's talks in Kuwait will tackle regional issues, particularly the situation in Yemen and Syria.

Pompeo is scheduled to hold a press conference in Kuwait on Wednesday at the end of his talks with Kuwaiti officials.

The top U.S. diplomat's visit to the Gulf state is part of a regional tour, which will also take him to Lebanon, according to the U.S. State Department.

