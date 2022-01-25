Power Blackout Hits Central Asian Countries

A large-scale power blackouts hit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Tuesday, AFP reported.

#BREAKING Central Asia hit by large-scale power blackout: AFP pic.twitter.com/JkFVizdQfF — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 25, 2022

Sources said that the electricity outage in Central Asian countries was caused due to overloading on the transit line in Kazakhstan.

A spokesman for Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry revealed to AFP that power failed "due to an accident in the regional energy grid".