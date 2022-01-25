  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Power Blackout Hits Central Asian Countries

Power Blackout Hits Central Asian Countries

Published January 25th, 2022 - 07:06 GMT
BREAKING NEWS

A large-scale power blackouts hit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Tuesday, AFP reported.

Sources said that the electricity outage in Central Asian countries was caused due to overloading on the transit line in Kazakhstan.

A spokesman for Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry revealed to AFP that power failed "due to an accident in the regional energy grid".


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...