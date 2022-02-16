Powerful Cyberattack Hits Ukrainian Government Agencies, Banks

Websites of several Ukrainian government agencies and major banks were targeted in a cyberattack on Tuesday.

There was a “powerful DDOS attack on a number of information resources of Ukraine” starting from Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Pravda quotes government officials as stating this is a significant cyber attack, which started at 15:00https://t.co/x5pFj127Qa — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 15, 2022

Websites of the Defense Ministry and Ukrainian military, along with web services of Privatbank and Oschadbank, were targeted, the statement said.

The banks’ websites were up again by Tuesday evening, the statement said, adding that a “group of experts … is taking all necessary measures to localize and resist the cyberattack.”

The cyberattack comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with several Western countries claiming that Moscow is poised to invade its former Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has denied that it is preparing to invade and said its troops are there for exercises.

At least 10 Ukrainian websites were unreachable due to a series of cyberattacks Tuesday, including those of the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Culture Ministry and Ukraine’s two largest state banks. https://t.co/BFT3uJ71rv — The Associated Press (@AP) February 15, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin announced that some of its troops were returning to bases after completing training exercises near the Ukrainian border.

However, the US said it is yet to ascertain the veracity of Moscow’s claim of pulling back troops from the border.

This article has been adapted from its original source.