Powerful Explosion in Kabul Leaves 65 Casualties

A powerful explosion in Kabul's diplomatic district during the morning rush hour has shaken the Afghan capital, leaving multiple casualties.

Tens of injured were taken to hospital and ambulances were still transferring more, authorities said on Monday.

Afghan security forces were battling gunmen who had forced their way into a building after a bomb-laden truck exploded near a densely populated area surrounding the ministry of defense.

A government security official said at least three gunmen entered the building after the explosives were detonated near the ministry's engineering and logistics department.

As many as 65 people, including nine children, hurt in the blast were taken to hospital, said Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility. Both the Taliban and the Daesh terrorist group are active in Kabul.

The Taliban militant organization, which frequently carries out attacks, is currently holding peace talks with US officials in Doha.





In the previous round of US-Taliban peace talks earlier this year, the two sides “agreed in draft” on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in return for a Taliban guarantee that its elements would not attack US forces.

The US and its allies invaded Afghanistan under the pretext of the global war on terror. Some 18 years on, the Taliban have only boosted their presence across the country, and Washington is seeking truce with the militants.

