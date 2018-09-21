President Moon Calls on Trump to Resume Talks With North Korea

South Korea President Moon Jae-in. (APF/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Moon Jae Disable alert for Kim Jong Un Disable alert for Seoul Follow >

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said he wants the United States and North Korea resume nuclear talks soon and discuss steps for denuclearization.

"Steps that the North has to take to achieve complete denuclearization and corresponding measures that the U.S. has to take in response have to be discussed between the U.S. and North Korea," Moon said in a press conference after his arrival in Seoul, ending his three-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon said he discussed detailed steps with Kim but didn't disclose, saying it's up to the U.S. and North Korea to discuss such matters.

He called for mutual, balanced measures between the U.S. and North Korea in their negotiation for denuclearization.

"If North Korea takes steps to achieve denuclearization and the U.S. gives security assurance while ending their hostile relations, North Korea is willing to take further steps for denuclearization," he said.

Moon called the North's decision to permanently close its missile test facilities and further dismantle Yongbyon nuclear facility in the future "big steps" toward denuclearization.

In the declaration Moon and Kim made Wednesday, the North agreed to permanently close its Tongchang-ri missile test site and a launch pad in the presence of experts and further dismantle Yongbyon nuclear facility permanently if the U.S. makes corresponding measures.

He also said he seeks to announce the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, a long-delayed mission that would replace the current armistice agreement signed 65 years ago.

"It's a symbolic step to end the hostile relations and a start to the road to signing a peace treaty. The peace treaty will come at the end stage of complete denuclearization," he said.

Moon and Kim signed the joint declaration that included steps to end military hostility between the two Koreas, plans to continue inter-Korean exchanges and an invitation to Kim to visit Seoul in the near future.

Moon is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump during the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week.

This article has been adapted from its original source.