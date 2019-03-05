Pressing Arab Issues: Security, Fighting Terror. Arab Interior Ministers in Tunis

Arab Interior Ministers Council begins its work sessions in Tunisia (Twitter)

The 36th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council kicked off Sunday in Tunis to discuss the common interests in strengthening Arab security cooperation, fight against terrorism, and ensure the stability of all Arab peoples.

The ministers adopted draft a roadmap to combat terrorism and illicit use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as a plan of the Arab civil defense strategy.

The session was launched with the participation of interior ministers of the Arab states, senior security delegations, and representatives of various Arab and international organizations.

Speaking at the opening session, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed stressed the importance of coordinating efforts among Arabs to fend off security threats and invigorate overall development within the economic, political, social, and legal domains.

The PM asserted that protecting one Arab country will protect all, noting that implementing cooperation protocols among Arabs will prevent various illicit acts and organized crime and combat crimes.

Chahed called for intensifying regional and international cooperation, considering that all regional countries are subject to terrorist attacks, indicating that this can be achieved through the coordination and exchange of experience, especially through agreements and protocols of cooperation.

On the issue of returnees, Tunisia’s PM said that the return of fighters from areas of conflict increases threat levels, which requires preparation and prevention. He also discussed the importance of the joint meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Interior and Justice given that each country is aware of the dangers of terrorism and must all collectively cooperate to confront it.

"The current challenges require a comprehensive approach to security, economic, legal, and preventive measures that will strengthen...and address the roots of terrorism, organized crime, cybercrime, crimes related to trafficking in human beings, illegal migration, piracy, and armed robbery," he said.

Also at the meeting, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi reiterated the pivotal role of Saudi Arabia in the Arab and Muslim world and its great efforts to achieve security and stability in the region. He also referred to “the difficult situation in the Arab region and the need for solidarity and cooperation between all its countries.”

During a meeting with Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef at the Carthage palace, Essebsi lauded the brotherly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, the Saudi Interior Minister conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting the strong historical relations between the two countries.

He also expressed his hope that the Arab Summit, to be hosted by Tunisia at the end of this month, will be a new platform for the advancement of joint Arab action and gradually rid the region of the crises it is experiencing.

The Minister also referred to the positive role played by Tunisia in the Arab region and its special characteristics, especially in the area of moderation, tolerance, and openness.

This article has been adapted from its original source.