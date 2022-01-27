Prince Andrew Rejects Sex Abuse Claims, Demands Jury Trial

Lawyers for Prince Andrew on Wednesday demanded a jury trial for their client in his sexual abuse lawsuit in New York.

"Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint," read court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.

The suit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses the duke of York of sexually assaulting her on at least three separate occasions in the United States and Britain when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre said the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal sex abuse charges in 2019, arranged for the duke of York to sexually abuse her.

The son of Queen Elizabeth II also denied the allegations in Wednesday's court filing.

"Prince Andrew admits that he met Epstein in or around 1999. He denies the remaining allegations," states the 11-page court document.

He also "denies that he ever engaged in sexual acts with Giuffre," according to the documents.



The filing also asks that "Giuffre's complaint and the first and second causes of action pleaded therein be dismissed with prejudice."

Earlier this month, a federal judge in New York rejected a request by Prince Andrew's lawyers to dismiss the lawsuit.

A day later, the queen stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying the duke of York would defend the suit as a private citizen.

Court documents show that Guiffre settled a similar case against Epstein 11 years ago for $500,000.