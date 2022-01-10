‘Queen Won’t Pay’: How Is Prince Andrew Planning to Pay His Legal Fees?

It is no secret that Prince Andrew is the next most-famous name to be held accountable for the sex trafficking ring led by convicted Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

NEW: 2009 Agreement between Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) and Jeffrey Epstein. Key graphs below, releasing unnamed "second parties" and unnamed "defendants." Prince Andrew's lawyers arguing that this agreement means Virginia can't sue him or hold him liable for anything. pic.twitter.com/ouEZ2qe9LR — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) January 3, 2022

The 61-years old Duke of York faces a major lawsuit by American-Australian Virginia Giuffre who says she was 17 years old when she was trafficked to have sex with Prince Andrew, back in 2001.

Virginia Giuffre has made several media appearances so far, detailing the incidents during which she says she was forced to have sex by the prince.

Virginia Guiffre pictured with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell

However, the British press has been questioning not only the results of the legal battle but also whether or not the Queen will be paying for Prince Andrew's legal fees for the trial going on in the United States.

The Mirror has reported that the Queen has refused to fund Prince Andrew's legal fees, which is why he is reportedly trying to sell an extravagant chalet he owns in Switzerland, one that is estimated to help the prince with £17million.

Last week, Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted for grooming minor victims and running the sex trafficking ring with her former boyfriend and close friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for the same case, but he was found dead in his New York prison cell a month later, in what has been labeled as an apparent suicide.