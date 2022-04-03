Prince Hamzah of Jordan Relinquishes Royal Title

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein released a letter on April 3, 2022, announcing that he is relinquishing his title of prince.
A copy of the letter, which was written in Arabic and shared on his Twitter account, noted he is giving up his title because of his disagreements with Jordan’s monarchy but that he remains loyal to Jordan.
Prince Hamzah was accused last year of conspiring to overthrow and destabilize the monarchy in Jordan.
#PrinceHamzah first public contact, since house arrest, on the first day of Ramadan declares in most dignified manner abdication of his title as prince.— Christina Themelis (@tinathemelis) April 3, 2022
Pledges loyalty to #Jordan, the people, his father and forefathers.#الأردن#الامير_حمزة@HamzahHKJ https://t.co/1Aw9NIEBpd
