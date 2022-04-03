Prince Hamzah of Jordan Relinquishes Royal Title

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein released a letter on April 3, 2022, announcing that he is relinquishing his title of prince.

A copy of the letter, which was written in Arabic and shared on his Twitter account, noted he is giving up his title because of his disagreements with Jordan’s monarchy but that he remains loyal to Jordan.

Prince Hamzah was accused last year of conspiring to overthrow and destabilize the monarchy in Jordan.