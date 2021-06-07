UNDP- Government of Libya Discuss Disaster and Crisis Management Project

As part of its efforts to help Libya being able to respond to disasters and crises, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) discussed with the Government of National Unity to implement a project that will allow the executive to develop a disaster and crisis management strategy.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, Ms. Gozde Avci-Legrand met with representatives from the Prime Minister’s office, Ministry of Local Government, , Ministry of Interior, the Public Authority for Communication and Information, and Ministry of State for Displaced Affairs and Human Rights to present the project.

During the event, Brigadier General Salaheddine Ben Suleiman, representing the Ministry of Interior, stated:

“This workshop is an important step to discuss establishment of a National Center for Crisis management and strategic disasters. All ministries have resources committed to address crises but from a strategic point of view, we really need to start the process at a national level.”

On her part, Ms. Gozde Avci-Legrand, said: “For a nationwide crisis and disaster management to function effectively we need an inclusive, participatory, and transparent coordination mechanism, both at the National and Municipality level, to work together as well as among the Ministries. This cooperation mechanism should be supported with a strong information management system which will facilitate the right decisions to be taken at the times of crisis. UNDP Libya, with a generous contribution of the Government of Italy, is ready to support the Government of Libya in preventing disasters and crisis in advance and diminishing their negative impacts on the people.”

The coordinator of displaced people's rights and human rights, Mr. AbuKasem Al-Kantari, affirmed:

“Today we are here to study a UNDP-backed project to manage crises and build capacity in disaster crisis management. We addressed many of the main topics and we highlighted the main issue which is the revival of the institutions concerned with crisis management.”

The international cooperation representative of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Presidential Office, Mr. Thoraya Al-Warfalli, concluded: “The next steps will focus on reviewing laws and legislation, what exists mainly and what can be used from previous experiences and crises, including covid-19 displacement, wars and how to benefit from the experiences of some countries near us.”

The project targets to strengthen crisis management coordination as well as to better equip national and local government structures with the aim of providing immediate and tailored response to the needs of people of Libya during a disaster or crisis.