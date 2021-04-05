Pro-Palestinian Boycott Campaign Targets The UAE

A pro-Palestinian boycott campaign targeting the United Arab Emirates for normalization of relations with Israel starts to gather momentum around the world.

The campaign was originally launched last December, advising a boycott of Emirati products in protest at the normalization that took place four months ago. Back then, the initiative announced the Boycott_EmiratiProducts hashtag as its rallying point.

Pakistan and Turkey are running a boycott campaign against the UAE. Why? Because the UAE, which provides major aid, vaccines and remittances to Pakistan, is now sending Covid aid to India. In times like this, true colors come out. https://t.co/KZuxQvcKBW — Avi Kaner (@AviKaner) May 21, 2020

The normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, the first such agreements since 1994, are the biggest step forward for peace in a generation. pic.twitter.com/6inXMqQZCo — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 13, 2021

On Sunday, campaign organizers announced their intention to expand the drive across the world’s entire “Arab and Islamic nations.” They cited their success so far, which they said motivated them to go global

“This campaign has had strong reverberations and impacts in several areas,” the organizers said, naming Monday as the day, when the drive would reach farther fronts.

“To discipline the Emirati regime, tomorrow, God willing, we will launch a large campaign to boycott the UAE…Be with us!” they tweeted.

Through the Abraham Accords & expanding normalization, Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco & Sudan made the courageous decision to pursue long lasting peace in the region. Now they can establish embassies, exchange ambassadors, & cooperate on tourism, trade, healthcare & security. pic.twitter.com/cbHyseh0FM — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 28, 2020

The UAE and Bahrain signed normalization deals with Israel in a ceremony hosted by former president Donald Trump at the White House last September. The event was joined by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

