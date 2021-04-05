  1. Home
Pro-Palestinian Boycott Campaign Targets The UAE

Published April 5th, 2021 - 09:08 GMT
A pro-Palestinian boycott campaign targeting the United Arab Emirates for normalization of relations with Israel starts to gather momentum around the world. 

The campaign was originally launched last December, advising a boycott of Emirati products in protest at the normalization that took place four months ago. Back then, the initiative announced the Boycott_EmiratiProducts hashtag as its rallying point.

On Sunday, campaign organizers announced their intention to expand the drive across the world’s entire “Arab and Islamic nations.” They cited their success so far, which they said motivated them to go global

“This campaign has had strong reverberations and impacts in several areas,” the organizers said, naming Monday as the day, when the drive would reach farther fronts.

“To discipline the Emirati regime, tomorrow, God willing, we will launch a large campaign to boycott the UAE…Be with us!” they tweeted.

The UAE and Bahrain signed normalization deals with Israel in a ceremony hosted by former president Donald Trump at the White House last September. The event was joined by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

