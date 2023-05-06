Pro-war Russian writer injured in car explosion

ALBAWABA - A Russian writer, who is known to be a nationalist, was injured in a car explosion, while the car driver was killed.

Writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured, while "a person was killed by the explosion" in the explosion that occurred in the Nizhny Novgorod region, east of the capital, Moscow, on Saturday, Russian Interior Ministry said.

⚡ Russian media: Pro-war Russian writer hospitalized after car explosion.



Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, known for his pro-war views, is hospitalized after his car exploded in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast in what appears to be an assassination attempt, Russian media RBC reported. pic.twitter.com/vk5wjMVN4V — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 6, 2023

According to the ministry "a suspect had been arrested, who may be in connection with the attack."

In turn, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, blamed he United States of America and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization "NATO" for the explosion.

Local media outlets said that the Russian writer was injured in his feet, and that he was taken to hospital for treatment. Some described the injury as severe.

The attack in Prilepin's car was reported to be caused by an explosive device weighing 300 grams of trotyl, which was planted under the hood of the car.

The explosion came at a time when Russia is being subjected to an increasing number of strikes, some of them by drones, without it being clear who is responsible for them, amid direct accusations against Ukraine and the United States.

Russian writer, journalist & politician Zakhar Prilepin was wounded in a car bombing near Nizhny Novgorod, his driver was killed in the explosion. Some SBU front organization ("Atesh") took responsibility. — Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) May 6, 2023

The Russian writer, 47, is one of Russia's best-known novelists and a staunch supporter of Russia's war on Ukraine. He called for "the return of Kiev to Russia."

It is noteworthy that in April, a pro-Russian military blogger and supporter of its war on Ukraine, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in a booby-trapped statue in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg.