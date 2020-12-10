'The Problem in The Region is Not Iran...' Russian Ambassador Summoned by Israel's Foreign Ministry

Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov on Wednesday over his remarks to a local newspaper.

“The problem in the region is not Iranian activities,” Viktorov said Tuesday in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov pointed to the Jewish state as the “problem” in the Middle East -- not Iran, the Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday.https://t.co/5x8jmqUVFv — Faraz❤️☀️💚 (@thereal_faraz) December 8, 2020

“It’s a lack of understanding between countries and noncompliance with UN resolutions in the Israel-Arab and Israel-Palestinian conflict”.

Neither the Israeli authorities nor the Russian Embassy in Israel have issued a statement regarding the development.

