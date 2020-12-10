  1. Home
'The Problem in The Region is Not Iran...' Russian Ambassador Summoned by Israel's Foreign Ministry

Published December 10th, 2020 - 07:21 GMT
Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov. (Twitter)
Russian ambassador to Israel accuses Tel Aviv of not abiding by UN resolutions on Arab-Israeli conflict.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov on Wednesday over his remarks to a local newspaper. 

“The problem in the region is not Iranian activities,” Viktorov said Tuesday in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

“It’s a lack of understanding between countries and noncompliance with UN resolutions in the Israel-Arab and Israel-Palestinian conflict”.

 

Neither the Israeli authorities nor the Russian Embassy in Israel have issued a statement regarding the development.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

