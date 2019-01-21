Prominent Saudi Cleric Ahmed al-Amari Dies in Prison - Activists Group

(Twitter)

A prominent Saudi cleric has reportedly died in prison, according to an activist group on Monday.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Amari, the former dean of the Quran College in the Islamic University of Madinah, died due to “medical negligence”, the so-called Prisoners of Conscience group said on Twitter.

The group accused Saudi prison authorities of “intentionally neglecting al-Amari, causing his death”.

The prominent cleric will be buried in the city of Makkah on Monday, the group said.

There was no comment from Saudi authorities on the report.

Al-Amari was detained last August as part of a harsh crackdown by the Saudi authorities on opponents.

Saudi Arabia has been in the eye of storm since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

After producing various contradictory explanations, Riyadh acknowledged he was killed inside the consulate building, blaming the act on a botched rendition operation.

