Protesters attack banks in Lebanon

Published February 16th, 2023 - 03:55 GMT
A protester throws a brick at a bank after setting fire to tyres during a demonstration in Beirut on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Joseph EID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Lebanese protesters attack banks in Beirut on Thursday as Lebanon’s commercial banking institutions continue to strike for the 10th day.

Protesters burnt tires and broke banks' windows amid the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon and the government's failure to elect a new president.

According to reports, at least five banks were attacked by angry demonstrators in the Badaro area.

Lebanese banks kicked off a strike last week against recent judicial actions after a court recently ruled in favor of a couple who had been involved in a dispute with Lebanon's Fransabank over their blocked deposits.

Lebanon has been facing its worst economic crisis since October 2019 which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak, and Beirut's port b last in 2020. 

