Protesters attack banks in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Lebanese protesters attack banks in Beirut on Thursday as Lebanon’s commercial banking institutions continue to strike for the 10th day.

Protesters burnt tires and broke banks' windows amid the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon and the government's failure to elect a new president.

BREAKING: 🇱🇧 Bank set on fire in Lebanon by customers unable to take their money out amid +170% inflation in 2022 - [@Sooly_Kobayashi]



👉#Bitcoin is hope!

pic.twitter.com/A8RII9N6nA — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) February 16, 2023

According to reports, at least five banks were attacked by angry demonstrators in the Badaro area.

Lebanese banks kicked off a strike last week against recent judicial actions after a court recently ruled in favor of a couple who had been involved in a dispute with Lebanon's Fransabank over their blocked deposits.

Lebanon has been facing its worst economic crisis since October 2019 which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak, and Beirut's port b last in 2020.