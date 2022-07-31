Protesters Re-storm Iraq's Parliament, Cause Session Suspension

Iraq’s parliament session was suspended on Saturday following the breaching of its building by supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, the parliament speaker announced.

In a statement published by Iraqi official agency INA, Mohammed al-Halbusi said the country is going through difficult and sensitive times, and that differences of opinion between political groups are a normal situation in democratically based, developed countries.

Stressing that no matter the size of the disagreements, the solution is dialogue, Halbusi called on all political parties to prioritize the interests of the state.

Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr have stormed Iraq's parliament for the second time in a week to prevent the nomination of a new PM https://t.co/aT2BvcCcL8 pic.twitter.com/Sk3icLaXrQ — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 30, 2022

He stated that parliamentary sessions are suspended until a decision based on public safety, national responsibilities, and constitutional rights is made, and called for peaceful action and protection of state property.

Halbusi also called on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to take necessary measures to protect state institutions and demonstrators.

Due to political differences, a new Iraqi government has not been formed since early parliamentary elections were held last October.



On July 25, the Coordination Framework alliance chose Mohammed Shia' al-Sudan, 52, as a candidate to head the next government, to help end the over eight-month crisis.

Stances on al-Sudani's candidacy were divided between supporters and opponents, as the protest movement and the Shiite Sadrist movement demanded the nomination of a figure without any history with the government.

This article is adapted from its original source.