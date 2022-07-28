US Capitol Riots vs. Iraqi Parliament Protest, Similar or Different?

Since videos of Iraqi protesters invading the parliament in the Green Zone, Baghdad on Wednesday night, social media users have started to compare the incident with the time American rioters entered the capitol on January 6, 2021.

Supporters of the Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr entered the Iraqi parliament building in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone on July 27th and occupied it for several hours. According to local media, protesters raided the Iraqi parliament to protest the nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani as the country's new prime minister.

Anti-Corruption Protesters Storm Iraqi Parliament In Baghdad.

Mohammed al-Sudani, born in 1970, is an Iraqi politician who was the Human Rights Minister of Iraq in the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki from 2010 until October 2014. Last Tuesday, al-Sudani was named by the Coordination Framework for the Iraqi premiership.

On the other hand, following the rage of the Iraqi protesters who stormed the parliament and rallied across the Green Zone, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi has urged protesters to “immediately withdraw from Green Zone."

Today, Iraq is witnessing the same American scenario when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building after the American elections, and had it not been for the intervention of the American National Guard, America would have witnessed

Some social media members have remembered the Capitol Riot commenting that it looked similar to what happened in the US Capitol two years ago, following then-President Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election, when around 2000 rioters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

According to sources, American rioters' storming of the Capitol has come after a claim by former president Donald Trump that the 2020 election was "stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats" and called Congress to reject Biden's victory.

In Case You Forgot: Here's a recap of the January 6 riot at the Capitol and the ATTEMPTED seditious coup led by Ex-president Trump.

via #January6thCmte

In Baghdad, thousands of protesters who stormed the Iraqi parliament are believed to be supporters of the Sadrist Movement bloc, and Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr, as many people were seen carrying his photos during the protest.

Furthermore, photos of Nouri al-Maliki, the former Iraqi PM from 2006 to 2014, were released online as he was seen carrying a gun and surrounded by Iraqi armed forces after al-Sadr supporters' invasion of the Iraqi parliament.