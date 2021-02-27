Protests Overwhelm South Iraq, Governor Resigns

  1. Home
Published February 27th, 2021 - 05:40 GMT
Four anti-government protesters were killed in clashes with Iraqi security forces in Nasiriyah, medics said, the deadliest day in a week of violence in the southern city. Protesters had tried to shut down some of the city's main bridges but security forces fired live rounds to disperse the crowds. Asaad NIAZI / AFP
Highlights
Dhi Qar Governor Nazim al-Waili out after 3 protestors killed, nearly 100 wounded.

A southern Iraqi governor was replaced late Friday after five days of demonstrations demanding he step down, local media reported. 

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi appointed Abdul Ghani al-Asadi, head of the Iraqi National Security Service, to replace Nazim al-Waili as governor or Dhi Qar, Iraq’s official news agency reported.

The move came after at least three protestors were killed and nearly 100 were wounded Friday in clashes between security forces and demonstrators in Nasiriyah province, the capital of Dhi Qar.

Hospitals in the city were reportedly filled with injured people.


Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi and al-Asadi visited Nasiriyah on Thursday amid the protests.

Anti-government demonstrations that began in October 2019 to protest unemployment, corruption, and a lack of public service in Iraq soon spread to the country’s southern provinces.  

This article has been adapted from its original source. 

Tags:Mustafa al-KadhimiIraqprotests

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

