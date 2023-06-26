Putin "Any blackmail is doomed to failure"

ALBAWABA- In a recent televised statement addressing the Russian people following the failed rebellion attempt by Wagner fighters, President Vladimir Putin firmly declared that the coup had been unsuccessful and that any attempts at blackmail would be futile.

During his speech, Putin stressed the importance of unity and solidarity within Russian society, while acknowledging the existence of divisive forces aiming to exploit perceived failures on the frontlines and during what they claimed to be a counteroffensive. Although he did not mention the head of Wagner, Prigozhin, by name, Putin's remarks shed light on the manipulative intentions of those who sought to exploit internal divisions.

Putin's remarks were made a few hours after a recorded statement by Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner group, who clarified that his objective was not to overthrow Putin or seize power but rather to express opposition to a new law that could potentially hinder Wagner's operations in Ukraine. Prigozhin emphasized that their intention was to peacefully demonstrate their protest against the law, not to overthrow the government.

However, despite his statement, the future of the Wagner group remains uncertain, and Prigozhin may still face legal consequences for his involvement.