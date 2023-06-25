Wagner chief Prigozhin to leave Russia to Belarus

ALBAWABA - Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is heading to Belarus after reaching an agreement with Russia and polling his troops back to its position, according to Russian officials.

The tension between Russia and Wagnger started when the group's chief claimed that Russia had bombed near their camp leading to the death of dozens of troops. An allegation which was denied by the Russian ministry of defense.

Following the accusation, Wagner group forces controled all military positions in Voronezh city, which is about 500 km away from the Russian capital, Moscow.

Later on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a televised speech in which he slammed Wagner's behavior and vowed to punish those who were involved.

Putin said: "It is a stab in the back of our country and our people," and threatened a harsh response for those planning "an armed rebellion."

Following the chaos, Russia’s domestic intelligence service, Federal Security Service (FSB), announced opening a criminal case against Wagner chief Prigozhin. FSB accused him of "calling for an armed rebellion."

However, after Wagner forces' withdrawal from Russian cities, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Saturday that the criminal case against Prigozhin will be dropped.