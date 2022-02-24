  1. Home
  3. Putin Declares War on Ukraine

Published February 24th, 2022 - 05:11 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a 'special military operation' according to the Daily Mail. He says he wants to 'demilitarize', not occupy, the country.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


