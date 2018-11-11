Putin Gives Trump Thumbs Up in 100-Year Armistice Remembrance Ending WWI

Trump and Putin in discussion as the ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe gets underway on Sunday morning (AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump has joined French President Emmanuel Macron,and Russian President Vladimir Putin at an Armistice Day ceremony in Paris.

The world leaders were pictured standing side by side in the rain at the Arc de Triomphe to pay tribute to those who died in the First World War, 100 years to the day since the guns fell silent.

In a glass canopy at the foot of the triumphal arch, built by Emperor Napoleon in 1806, Macron, Trump, Putin and Merkel stood amongst scores of other politicians for the solemn ceremony.

The last to arrive was Russia's Putin, who shook hands with Macron, Merkel and then Trump, briefly giving the U.S. leader a thumbs up.

In a rare public display of emotion by the leaders of two world powers, Macron and Merkel held hands on Saturday during a poignant ceremony in the Compiegne Forest, north of Paris, where French and German delegations signed the Armistice that ended the war.

Those who fought in the trenches of World War One lived through an unimaginable hell, Macron said in a 20-minute speech, highlighting that as well as the deaths of 10 million troops, millions of women were widowed and children orphaned.

'The lesson of the Great War can not be that of resentment between peoples, nor should the past be forgotten,' said Macron, sorrow etched on the faces of former French soldiers standing to attention around him during the ceremony.

'It is our deeply rooted obligation to think of the future, and to consider what is essential.'

One of the biggest security operations in French history swung in to action on Sunday as the world leaders prepared to attend the ceremony.

Ten thousand dedicated police officers lined the streets of Paris along with military units to guard 80 VIP guests, including Princess Charlene of Monaco and her husband Prince Albert II.

Most travelled in official buses, while Mr Trump was given special permission to use his 'Beast' armoured Cadillac limousine because he is considered the highest risk.

Infrared missiles and rooftop snipers were all available to commanders, along with mobile units of elite anti-terrorist officers.

Those in the French capital for the day also included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They received maximum personal protection as they accompany French president Emmanuel Macron to the Arc de Triomphe.

'They will assist in paying their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and take part in a ceremony lasting around an hour and a half' said an organiser of the historic event.

'Beyond the regular police and soldiers guarding them, there will be counter-terrorism units operating.

'Mr Trump has permission to use his own Cadillac because of particular security threats against him.'

Demonstrations were expected against the American head of state, but these were mostly confined to isolated parts of the capital, well away from the main commemorations.

However, one protester did manage to break through the barriers near Trump's convoy.

The topless woman, who is believed to be a member of feminist group Femen, was pictured being hauled away by French police minutes before the solemn ceremony was due to start.

Mr Trump is far from popular in France for a number of reasons, including pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement on reducing carbon emissions.

Mr Trump also caused widespread anger on Saturday by pulling out of a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, 50 miles north of Paris, because of 'bad weather'.

It was claimed that Marine 1 – the presidential helicopter – would have struggled to get there in the rain.

Conservative MP Nicolas Soames, Winston Churchill's grandson, was among those who considered this excuse preposterous, and considered it an insult to the war dead.

Mr Soames tweeted: 'They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn't even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen.'

Following today's ceremony, many of the world leaders will attend a Peace Forum organised by Mr Macron, aimed at encouraging international cooperation.

However, Mr Trump has made it clear that he will not attend.

