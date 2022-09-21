Putin Holds Televised Address on Four-Cities Referendum in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a televised address on Wednesday a day after announcing a referendum in four Ukrainian cities to become part of Russia. Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia are expected to vote on Friday.

Putin has also requested the Russian government to allocate more budget to create arms and weapons amid the war in Ukraine which began 7 months ago.

- Only reserve troops - those who've served in the armed forces - those with military specialties and relevant experience will be subject to conscription



DETAILS: https://t.co/3pQWswBMiQ pic.twitter.com/Gca9QxHsm3 — RT (@RT_com) September 21, 2022

According to local state media RT, Vladimir Putin has released a decree on mobilisation which will come into effect on Wednesday. The president stressed the need for a partial military mobilization in Russia.