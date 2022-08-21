Viral: Putin Promises Russian Moms Million Roubles For 10 Kids

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published August 21st, 2022 - 06:18 GMT
Moscow from the top (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Russian president Vladimir Putin is to give 1 million roubles for each woman who bears 10 children. 

This law has been re-introduced recently to cope with Russia's demographic downturn. The country had a similar law in the past, first introduced by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and it lasted till 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union. 

It was dubbed as the "Mother Heroine" law aimed to encourage and boost the population of Russia. 

This piece of news has been trending all over the social media. As well print and electronic news websites have been writing about this and examining the reason for this development.

Hints have been made that the new legislations is not only to do with boosting the falling Russian population but has political angels and ramifications. Some say Putin wants to extend his life in power and it might be easy to see how. A million rouble is a million rouble.

But hold on a second 1 million Russian rouble is only $16,000. And there is more you can only get those after a certificate saying: "I have 10 children".  

