Viral: Putin Promises Russian Moms Million Roubles For 10 Kids

ALBAWABA - Russian president Vladimir Putin is to give 1 million roubles for each woman who bears 10 children.

This law has been re-introduced recently to cope with Russia's demographic downturn. The country had a similar law in the past, first introduced by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and it lasted till 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin revives Soviet 'Mother Heroine' award and $16k for mothers of 10 or more kids. pic.twitter.com/XaWqQUDV3v — breaking news 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇮🇱 (@1ghostofKiev) August 19, 2022

It was dubbed as the "Mother Heroine" law aimed to encourage and boost the population of Russia.

This piece of news has been trending all over the social media. As well print and electronic news websites have been writing about this and examining the reason for this development.

The Russian government has offered one million Rubles to women who will give birth to and raise 10 children to revive the population of the country, reported CNBC.



The government is bringing back the "Mother Heroine" honorary title after it saw a decline in the younger popu… pic.twitter.com/LAwBubI2v9 — Hi Pakistan (@hipakistanpk) August 20, 2022

Hints have been made that the new legislations is not only to do with boosting the falling Russian population but has political angels and ramifications. Some say Putin wants to extend his life in power and it might be easy to see how. A million rouble is a million rouble.

Russinnen, die 10 Kinder zur Welt bringen, bekommen 1 Million Rubel ....mit Entwertungszugabe ;-)#Putin erfindet wieder nichts neues und beweist immer noch machtblind das er noch ein langes Leben und politisches Wirken erwartet und prägen will ;-)https://t.co/cmPn9MKk90 — Businessimpuls (@Businessimpuls) August 18, 2022

But hold on a second 1 million Russian rouble is only $16,000. And there is more you can only get those after a certificate saying: "I have 10 children".