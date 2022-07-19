Putin, Raisi and Erdogan Meet in Tehran

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 19th, 2022 - 08:43 GMT
(From L) Putin, Raisi, Erdogan
(L to R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © Mikhail Metzel/Gabriel Bouys/Sputnik/Iranian presidency/AFP

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Russian president Vladimir Putin is in Tehran. He is due to hold a trilateral meeting with Iranian president Ebraheem Raisi and Turkish leader Racep Tayyip Erdogan who is also in the Iranian capital. 

This is the second visit made by the Russian president outside his country since he waged war in the Ukraine on 24 February. The Daily Mail writes: The gathering has symbolic meaning for Putin' back home, showing off Russia's international clout as it grows increasingly isolated and plunges deeper into confrontation with the West.  Russian state TV propagandist Yevgeny Popov said the two nations will form an 'axis of good', mocking George W. Bush's 'axis of evil' description of Iran, Iraq and North Korea. 

The news is viral. Many see the meeting of the three leaders as coinciding with US President's recent visit to the Middle East last week. 

Pictures of Putin with Raisi are trending in a jovial atmosphere:

This is seen as a big meeting of Iran, Russia and Turkey to talk frankly about their relations.

What should we make of the meeting which comes in the middle of a war Moscow is waging against Kiev. One blogger says the leaders don't really get in which is a bit surprising since there is a trend of cooperation between the three countries.

As reported by AnadoluPresident of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony by President İbrahim Reisi in Iran, where he is visiting. Erdoğan was greeted by the Chief of Staff upon his arrival at the ceremony area at Sadabad Palace. The national anthems of the two countries were played after President Erdogan and his chief of staff took their places in the ceremony area. Greeted by the guard of ceremony, Erdoğan and his leader posed for the journalists after shaking hands.

AFP put it this way: Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow's challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine.

