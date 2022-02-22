Putin Sends Troops to Eastern Ukraine, Recognizes Separatist Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized two Russian-backed separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered Russian military forces into the regions to “keep the peace.”

The move comes as a major escalation in a crisis that has countries around the world on edge as Putin appears to be posturing for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In his televised, emotionally charged speech, Putin said, “I consider it necessary to take a long overdue decision to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.”

Putin also accused Ukraine of “genocide” against the regions in claims that he provided no evidence for. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly dismissed these claims coming from Putin and Russia as disinformation being used to falsify a pretext for an invasion.

Russian state media agencies have echoed these claims from Russian officials and reported that Ukrainian forces were attacking the Russian-backed separatist regions, reports which Ukrainian officials have also repeatedly dismissed as falsehoods.

No, Ukraine did NOT:



❌Attack Donetsk or Luhansk

❌Send saboteurs or APCs over the Russian border

❌Shell Russian territory

❌Shell Russian border crossing

❌Conduct acts of sabotage



Ukraine also does NOT plan any such actions.



Russia, stop your fake-producing factory now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 21, 2022

At the beginning of his speech, Putin gave his account of Ukraine’s history, dismissed Ukraine’s status as a legitimate country and said any bloodshed in the country would be at the fault of Ukrainian leaders.

“Modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia, more precisely, Bolsehvik, communist Russia,” Putin said. “... And now grateful descendants have demolished monuments to Lenin in Ukraine. This is what they call decommunization. Do you want decommunization? … We are ready to show you what real decommunization means for Ukraine.”

Putin proceeded to say that “Ukraine never had a tradition of genuine statehood” and ended his speech with a warning.

He said, “We demand those who took over and retain the power in Kyiv to immediately stop combat activity. Otherwise, the responsibility for continuing the bloodshed will lay on the shoulders of the Ukrainian regime.