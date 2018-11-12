Putin Visits Istanbul For TurkStream Gas Pipeline Next Week

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) attend the opening session of the Paris Peace Forum. (GONZALO FUENTES / POOL / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Istanbul on Nov.19, his aide said on Monday.

Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend a ceremony of the completion of TurkStream gas pipeline’s offshore section, Yury Ushakov told journalists.

The TurkStream project is an export gas pipeline set to cross beneath the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and also further extend to Turkey's borders with neighboring countries.

TurkStream's first line will carry 15.75 bcm of natural gas to Turkey. The project will have a capacity of 31.5 bcm with a second line that will go to Europe.

