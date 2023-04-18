  1. Home
  3. Putin visits military positions in Kherson

Published April 18th, 2023 - 06:47 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Russian President Vladimir Putin visited military forces sites in the Kherson region, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

A statement released by the Kremlin confirmed that the Russian leader visited the headquarters of the Dniepr military grouping in Kherson.

The statement read: "The supreme commander of Russian Federation armed forces has visited the headquarters of the Dniepr military grouping."

However, Russia didn't mention further details about the time of the visit.

Putin held talks with commanders and spoke to other senior officers on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, both of which Moscow proclaimed part of Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian leader also visited the national guard headquarters in the Luhansk region.

Russia state-affiliated media Russia Today released a video on Tuesday showing parts of Putin's visit to "annexed areas," which were occupied by Russian forces.

Tags:Vladimir PutinRussian PresidentRussiaPutinUkraineWar

