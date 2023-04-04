  1. Home
Air defense systems allegedly placed near Putin’s mansion

Sally Shakkour

Published April 4th, 2023 - 08:53 GMT
defense systems
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - An unconfirmed report claimed that missile defense systems were placed around one of the mansions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, News Week magazine revealed citing a Russian opposition media group.

The video shared by Navalny Live on YouTube allegedly showed a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system reportedly being installed near Putin's vacation mansion in Krasnaya Polyana, a suburb of Sochi, Russia.

According to the YouTube channel, which is followed by over 3 million people, Putin is likely "afraid of almost everything."  

The reporter in the video said that the Krasnaya Polyana residence technically belongs to Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy corporation. However, it is sometimes used by Putin as a vacation home.

The American magazine earlier said that rumors of Pantsir systems and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems allegedly being installed near strategic sites in Russia have been trending since January.

Various reactions emerged online as some people reportedly said that the Russian president might be afraid of a potential missile attack; others claimed that it is a normal procedure amid the war in Ukraine which started over a year ago.

Nevertheless, an independent Russian investigative site Agentstvo mentioned that a missile system was allegedly placed near a Putin home in the Novgorod region.

