Air defense systems allegedly placed near Putin’s mansion

ALBAWABA - An unconfirmed report claimed that missile defense systems were placed around one of the mansions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, News Week magazine revealed citing a Russian opposition media group.

The video shared by Navalny Live on YouTube allegedly showed a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system reportedly being installed near Putin's vacation mansion in Krasnaya Polyana, a suburb of Sochi, Russia.

🤡 Air defence systems deployed near Putin's residence in Sochi, Russia https://t.co/23lq08ktGJ — Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) April 3, 2023

According to the YouTube channel, which is followed by over 3 million people, Putin is likely "afraid of almost everything."

The reporter in the video said that the Krasnaya Polyana residence technically belongs to Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy corporation. However, it is sometimes used by Putin as a vacation home.

The American magazine earlier said that rumors of Pantsir systems and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems allegedly being installed near strategic sites in Russia have been trending since January.

Air defence systems deployed near Putin's residence in Sochi, Russia https://t.co/AnmdY8WR4m — 🇺🇦🐱🖤 https://nafo.uk/@rogue_corq 🏳️‍🌈🐱🇺🇦 (@rogue_corq) April 3, 2023

Various reactions emerged online as some people reportedly said that the Russian president might be afraid of a potential missile attack; others claimed that it is a normal procedure amid the war in Ukraine which started over a year ago.

Nevertheless, an independent Russian investigative site Agentstvo mentioned that a missile system was allegedly placed near a Putin home in the Novgorod region.