Qatar and Hungary forge strategic partnership

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, Qatar and Hungary have formally upgraded their bilateral relations to the status of a strategic partnership. This announcement follows the official visit of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, to Budapest, which concluded today.

During this two-day visit, the Emir of Qatar engaged in discussions with the Hungarian President, Katalin Novák, and Mr. Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary.

The discussions centered around bolstering cooperation between the two countries and addressing a range of shared concerns.

An integral facet of this strengthening relationship was marked by signing a comprehensive agreement in the domains of youth and sports.

Additionally, several memoranda of understanding and collaboration were exchanged, encompassing vital sectors such as environmental preservation, diplomatic training, and agricultural cooperation.