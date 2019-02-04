Qatar Emir Tamim on Kuwait Visit, Gulf Crisis on Top Agenda

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani looks on during the Gulf Cooperation Council summit. (AFP. File)

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived Monday in Kuwait for an official visit during which he will hold talks with Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah.

The Kuwaiti emir, Crown Prince Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, and National Assembly Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim all reportedly received Al Thani at Kuwait’s international airport.

The Qatari emir's last visit to Kuwait was in May 2018, when he also held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Since the crisis in inter-Arab relations erupted in the summer of 2017, Kuwait has attempted to mediate what has been described as the "worst political crisis” in the Gulf's history.

These efforts, however, have so far failed to yield any breakthroughs.

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khalid al-Jarallah said in a Monday statement that his country would nevertheless continue its efforts to mediate the crisis.

"There are no new developments to report, but Kuwait is prepared to pursue any idea with a view to restoring the unity of the Gulf," he said.

Since the summer of 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have all imposed "punitive measures" on Qatar, including the cutting of diplomatic ties and the imposition of an economic blockade.

The Saudi-led axis accuses Qatar of supporting regional terrorist groups -- allegations Doha strenuously denies.

