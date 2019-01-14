Qatar is Fine Despite 'Fabricated Crisis' - Ex-Premier Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Al Thani

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani speaks at the first "Friends of Syria" conference in Tunis (AFP/File)

Arab leaders have to find ways to heal wounds and put the Arab world in its rightful place, former prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar HE Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor al-Thani has said.

He also said the Arab world needs to reconsider its current policies and disagreements.

In an interview with Russia Today channel, he termed the Arab League as ‘non-existent”.

“The Arab summit needs to discuss one item: to heal Arab wounds and put the Arab world in its rightful place,” Sheikh Hamad said.

Asked about the Gulf crisis, he said it is intended at the present “to remain without escalation and without solution”.

“The failure of the mediator to solve the Gulf crisis is due to the conflicting positions in Washington and the intransigence of the parties,” he said.

“Qatar is fine despite the siege and is overcoming the fabricated crisis; the countries of the blockade have not come up with any evidence so far of the accusation that Qatar supports terrorism.”

The former Qatari premier stressed the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) “has been destroyed and restoring confidence needs many years”.





He pointed out that the crisis was unfounded, and those who fabricated it did not understand politics.

“The Gulf resolutions do not take into consideration the Gulf citizen and the interest of the nation,” he said, noting that the crisis has made the enmity tribal and historical. “Gulf dreams have also collapsed.”

According to him, the Saudi Crown Prince deserves to have advisers at a high level, alerting him to the seriousness of the decisions he has taken.

On the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, he said: “Khashoggi’s case will not be forgotten and needs justice and conscience.”

Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October.

“Khashoggi’s case is appalling and requires a strong decision to show who is responsible and who has given instructions to carry out that heinous operation.

“We wait for justice in Khashoggi’s case and Saudi Arabia will be blackmailed in this case,” he said.

Sheikh Hamad called for an immediate end to the Yemen war, which he described as a “grave mistake”.

This article has been adapted from its original source.