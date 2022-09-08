Qatar-Israel Talk World Cup! Focus on 'Consular Relations' For Jewish Fans

ALBAWABA - Its the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to be held in November, 2022. The current issue is the attendance of Israeli fans to watch international football in Doha.

News is dominating cyberspace about direct talks going on between Qatari and Israeli officials about setting up consular relations in Doha to assist Israelis who want to attend the one-long-moth international matches being held in Qatar.

The Israeli media is presently reporting the whole news affair that is slowly immersing the social media. Talk of the World Cup that is to be held from 20 November to 18 December is big news that is already much talked about in the Israeli media.

Negotiations are going on about setting up a temporary office to deal with the thousands of Israelis who are expected to come to Qatar to watch the World Cup.

Earlier this year, Israel announced it had reached a deal with world soccer body FIFA whereby Israeli soccer fans will be able to travel to Qatar for the World Cup according to the Times of Israel, pointing out senior Israeli officials recently visited Qatar for talks to coordinate ahead of the soccer tournament, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

The daily said Israel was hoping to open an interests office in the country, but Doha reportedly rebuffed the proposal, pointing out Qatar hosted an Israeli trade office from 1995 to 2000, but is seen as unlikely to join other Gulf states in establishing full ties with Israel due to its own relationship to Iran. But the Times of Israel also says talks on coordination for the tournament are ongoing, despite the two nations having no formal diplomatic relations.

Jerusalem Post reports also that Israel was also asked to allow Palestinian soccer fans to travel to Doha for the World Cup.