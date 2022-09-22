Qatar Stops 'Visitor Visas' During World Cup

  1. Home
Published September 22nd, 2022 - 12:52 GMT
World Cup
Qatar will host the World Cup later in 2022, but what will the material benefits be? (Photo by Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images)

Qatar on Wednesday decided to suspend visitor visas temporarily during the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will start in November.

The Qatari Interior Ministry said on Twitter that it will not allow visitors to enter the country by air, land and sea between Nov. 1 to Dec. 23, but only Hayya Card holders will be permitted.

Operated by Qatar, Hayya Card is mandatory for all the fans, who want to attend the World Cup matches, as it is an entry permit to Qatar and its stadiums during the football tournament. In addition, the card holders also must have their match tickets to watch the games at the venues.

The ministry said that Hayya Card holders can remain in Qatar until Jan. 23, 2023.

Qatari citizens, residents, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens possessing a Qatari ID card, those who have personal recruitment visas and work entry permits, and humanitarian cases through airport are exempted from suspension of entry to Qatar.

