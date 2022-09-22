Qatar Stops 'Visitor Visas' During World Cup

Qatar on Wednesday decided to suspend visitor visas temporarily during the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will start in November.

The Qatari Interior Ministry said on Twitter that it will not allow visitors to enter the country by air, land and sea between Nov. 1 to Dec. 23, but only Hayya Card holders will be permitted.

Operated by Qatar, Hayya Card is mandatory for all the fans, who want to attend the World Cup matches, as it is an entry permit to Qatar and its stadiums during the football tournament. In addition, the card holders also must have their match tickets to watch the games at the venues.

The government of Qatar plans to suspend the entry for visitors into the Gulf state ahead of the World Cup in November. The aim is to allow for the smooth running of the global competition. The visitor visas to Qatar will be resumed after the final match.#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/VmEmNlzwUf — CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) September 22, 2022

The ministry said that Hayya Card holders can remain in Qatar until Jan. 23, 2023.

Qatari citizens, residents, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens possessing a Qatari ID card, those who have personal recruitment visas and work entry permits, and humanitarian cases through airport are exempted from suspension of entry to Qatar.

