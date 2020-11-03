Qatar Will Hold Its First Election For The Shura Council in October 2021

Qatar will hold the first election for the Shura Council in October of next year, according to the country’s ruler on Tuesday.

"It is an important step towards enhancing the Qatari Shura traditions and developing the legislative process with a wider participation of citizens,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in a speech before the Shura Council.

He said the polls will be held in according with the constitution of 2004, which was approved in a referendum held in 2003.

In October 2019, Sheikh Tamim ordered the formation of a committee to prepare for the Shura Council elections.

The Shura Council is the Gulf state’s legislative body which gained new jurisdictions in a 2003 referendum such as dismissing ministers, approving the national budgets and proposing legislations and recommendations to the state.

The Council consists of 45 members, where 30 will be elected while the other 15 seats are appointed by the emir, according to the amended constitution in 2003.

